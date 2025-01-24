Bakkafrost (OTCPK:BKFKF) is not in a bad spot operationally. While the higher taxes (covered last time) in Faroe, following the symbolic lead of Norway, have been meaningfully impacting the 9m DKK figures, they will be lapped next year, though they have permanently changed
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration.