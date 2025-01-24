Hello there! I'm an M&A Manager by day and a passionate financial analyst by night. As a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), I've seamlessly merged my background in Mechanical Engineering with a decade of experience in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods Supply chain.My mission? To harness the power of engineering and financial analysis, breathing life into numbers and charts and uncovering value in the most sustainable and insightful ways possible. With a diverse portfolio of projects under my belt, ranging from automation to zero waste initiatives, I've honed my skills in managing, controlling, and constructing portfolios, all while keeping a keen eye on sustainability.My philosophy is simple: I believe in the alchemy of engineering, mathematics, and statistics blended seamlessly with rigorous financial analysis. I don't just see stocks; I understand the companies behind them, delving deep to decode the DNA of every investment opportunity.I'll take you on a journey transcending stock tickers and charts in my articles. I'll unravel the intricate tapestry of risk, examining it from myriad perspectives and shedding light on the cognitive and emotional biases that can sway even the savviest investor.Join me as we explore the world of finance, where numbers come to life and investments become more than just assets on paper. Together, we'll navigate the exciting realm of sustainable wealth creation, always focusing on what truly matters to me – the future and sustainability.