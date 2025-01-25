Tech Takes Spotlight In Busy Earnings Week As Apple, Microsoft, Meta Report Results

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Week Ahead, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Investors next week will be looking for the Federal Reserve’s latest move on interest rates that is to be announced on Wednesday. There is a nearly unanimous expectation by market participants that the central bank will leave its benchmark lending rate at 4.25% to 4.5%, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Data on the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures price index, is due out on Friday. The first reading of Q4 2024 of US gross domestic product will be released Thursday. Meanwhile, Q4 2024 data for the European Union is due out on Thursday.

Big names that are due to report in the busy week for tech names Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Tesla (TSLA), and ASML Holding (ASML).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, January 27 - AT&T (T), Brown & Brown (BRO), Nucor (NUE), W. R. Berkeley (WRB), and Ryanair Holding (RYAAY). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, January 28 - Boeing (BA), SAP (SAP), RTX (RTX), Stryker (SYK), and Lockheed Martin (LMT). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 29 - Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Tesla, ASML Holdings, and T-Mobile US (TMUS). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, January 30 - Apple, Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Blackstone (BX), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Friday, January 31 - Exxon Mobil (XOM), AbbVie (ABBV), Aon (AON), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Charter Communications (CHTR). See the full earnings calendar.

