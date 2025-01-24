Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tripp Grant - EVP, CFO

David Parker - CEO

Paul Bunn - President

Dustin Koehl - COO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

Jason Seidl - TD Cowen

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Michael Vermut - Newland Capital

Tripp Grant

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Covenant Logistics Group fourth quarter 2024 conference call. As a reminder, this call will contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please review our SEC filings and most recent risk factors. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements. Our prepared comments and additional financial information are available on our Web site at www.covenantlogistics.com/investors. Joining me on the call today are CEO, David Parker; President, Paul Bunn; and COO, Dustin Koehl. Before addressing the quarter's results, I would like to take a moment to comment on the year as a whole. For the second consecutive year, our business model demonstrated durability in a weak general freight environment, which would not have been possible without the commitment of our talented team executing on a common strategic goal. In 2025, we will continue to focus on factors within our control that make Covenant a more profitable and consistent company over the long term. We made great strides in 2024 and will continue to work on improving our model