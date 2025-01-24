GE: Why I Believe The Aerospace Powerhouse Stock Is Worth $239

Summary

  • GE Aerospace stock surged 6.6% to over $200, surpassing the $184 price target with a 21.1% return, far outpacing the S&P 500.
  • Q4 earnings showed 16% revenue growth, 49% operating profit increase, and doubled EPS, with strong free cash flow and order growth.
  • GE Aerospace guides for low double-digit growth in 2025, with significant increases in CES and DPT segments, and plans for stock repurchases and dividend hikes.
  • Despite not being cheap, GE Aerospace offers upside against 2025 earnings, driven by a growing base of engines requiring maintenance and spare parts.
General Electric GEnx Engine

Jetlinerimages

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) stock surged 6.6% to more than $200 per share after reporting its fourth quarter earnings and outlook for 2025. I covered the stock in December 2024 with a $184 price target and

