Jonathan Weber
Summary

  • YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF offers a high dividend yield but has seen significant share price deterioration since inception, making it unattractive from a risk-reward perspective.
  • The ETF's covered call strategy caps upside potential while leaving downside uncapped, especially risky given Tesla's high valuation and volatility.
  • TSLY's aggressive covered call approach generates high option premiums but limits price upside, making it less appealing for investors optimistic about Tesla's long-term potential.
  • Despite its high yield, TSLY has massively underperformed TSLA, suggesting that the ETF's capped upside and uncapped downside make it a poor investment choice.
Article Thesis

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) offers an extremely high dividend yield, but its share price has deteriorated massively since its inception. With the upside being capped due to its covered call strategy, and with the downside being uncapped

51.77K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

