10%-Plus Dividends From Spanish Broadcasting: Atresmedia

Joris Gijzendorffen
415 Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • European broadcasters, like Atresmedia, offer high dividends and are currently undervalued, presenting a compelling investment opportunity.
  • Atresmedia's production of hit Spanish content, such as "La Casa de Papel," highlights its strong market position and potential for global audience reach.
  • Despite economic risks affecting advertising revenue, Atresmedia's leading position in the Spanish market and stable ownership ensure resilience.
  • Investors can expect total returns from dividends and potential capital gains, making Atresmedia an attractive investment in the broadcasting sector.

Spanish friends watching a soccer game and celebrating at a bar

FG Trade Latin/E+ via Getty Images

U.S. Streamers Conquering Spain

A long time ago, Columbus may have discovered the Americas for the Spanish monarchs, but today, it's clear that U.S. tech and social media companies have discovered Spain. Netflix (

This article was written by

Joris Gijzendorffen
415 Followers
TMT sector professional. Over 20 years of experience working in the sector in Europe and outside Europe. Decade of investing experience to keep in close touch with companies and themes that are relevant for my work.Companies where I worked are among others: KPN, Chellomedia, Liberty Global, UPC Cablecom Switzerland, Get Sweden, Ooredoo Middle East, Cell C South Africa, Du Dubai, Axiata South East Asia, Celcom Malaysia, Vodafone.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AIOSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AIOSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AIOSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATVDY
--
AIOSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News