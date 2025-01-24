The last six months have been good ones for banks in general, but Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has continued to outperform on growing optimism about the potential of the business to outgrow its peers once regulators agree to lift
Wells Fargo Offers A Battle Royale Between Expectations, Opportunities, And Execution
Summary
- Wells Fargo produced positive Q4 results relative to expectations, but revenue growth was minimal, higher spending drove pre-provision profit contraction, and several rivals managed better performances.
- The year ahead is looking better for banks, with a steeper than expected yield curve, some improvement in loan demand, improvement in credit, and the possibility of regulatory reform.
- Regulatory reform could boost growth across the banking sector, but Wells Fargo's specific compliance issues linger on, and low customer satisfaction scores could present significant challenges to growth plans.
- I expect high single-digit growth from Wells Fargo; the bank continues to invest in promising areas like capital markets, and an eventual removal of the asset cap should spur acceleration.
- Wells Fargo has outperformed peers but faces ongoing regulatory issues, mixed profitability metrics, and weak customer satisfaction, making it fairly valued in my eyes.
