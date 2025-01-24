The Federal Reserve continued to shrink its securities portfolio in the banking week ending January 22, 2025. The reduction only amounted to $3.5 billion, but this brought the decline since September 18, 2024, the date the Fed began this second round of quantitative tightening, to $179.4 billion.
Federal Reserve Watch: Still On Track
