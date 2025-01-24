BUL: Excellent Fundamentals, Yet Unconvincing Track Record

  • Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF holds a portfolio of 50 stocks with high growth and free cash flow, focused on consumer discretionary and industrials.
  • The BUL ETF combines value and growth characteristics and has outperformed many growth ETFs over the last 12 months.
  • Nonetheless, performance since inception is underwhelming compared to peers.
  • BUL's track record is too short for a definitive assessment, but for now, SCHG looks more compelling.
BUL strategy

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) was launched on 05/2/2019 and tracks the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth Index. It has a portfolio of 50 stocks and an expense ratio of 0.60%.

