BDC investing is primarily about current income. Price returns play less important role when deciding in which BDC to invest. The reason for this is simple: BDC regulation requires that the vehicles distribute the majority of their earnings to the shareholders (similar to REITs). So, it
2 High Yield BDCs With Exceptional Value To Price Ratio
Summary
- BDC investing is primarily about income with less emphasis on growth.
- One way to activate the second (price appreciation) component is through investing in heavily discounted BDCs.
- The other, more prudent approach is to invest in high-quality BDCs that should deserve higher premium, where from a price-to-value convergence, investors could enhance the total return performance.
- I share 2 BDCs, which happen to be my Top 2 picks in the BDC segment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FDUS, KBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.