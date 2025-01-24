Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S. A. B. de C. V. (KCDMY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCPK:KCDMY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Pablo González - Chief Executive Officer

Xavier Cortés - Chief Financial Officer

Salvador Escoto - Treasurer/Investor Relations

Tiago Harduim - Citi

Alejandro Fuchs - Banco Itaú BBA

Antonio Hernandez - Actinver

Robert Ford - Bank of America

Joseph Giordano - JP Morgan

Juan Guzman - Scotiabank

Jorge Izquierdo - BTG Pactual

Pallavi Nagia - HSBC Bank

Pablo González

Thank you, Shelby. Hello, everyone. Thanks for participating on the call. We hope that your year is off to a great start and our very best wishes for you and your families in 2025. This time around, we'll go straight to results, and then I'll make some brief comments about our expectations going forward. Xavier?

Xavier Cortés

Thanks. Good morning. During the quarter, we were able to deliver strong margins in spite of the significant FX impact and cost pressures. Our sales were MXN 13.8 billion, a 3% increase versus the fourth quarter of 2023. Total volume was up 0.5% and price mix was also up 2.5%. Net sales were boosted by Consumer Products and Exports, which grew 3.1% and 7.1% respectively.

Year-over-year, Consumer Products volume grew 2.4% and price mix was up 0.7%. Export volume was down 15.1% while price mix was up 22.2%. Sequentially, sales were up