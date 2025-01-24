Viatris: Consolidate In 2025, Win In 2026 - How 'Phase 2' Of Business Plan May Play Out

Jan. 24, 2025 5:25 PM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS) Stock
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Viatris, formed from Mylan and Pfizer's Established Brands, has faced stock price volatility since its inception in 2020.
  • I rated Viatris a "Buy" last October, based on management's completion of "Phase 1" of its business transformation, and initiation of "Phase 2" of their strategic plan — returning to growth.
  • Viatris markets a mix of generic and established brand drugs, with the latter's revenues declining due to patent expiries and market competition.
  • In a sense, the "buy"/"sell" equation is simple: grow the business in 2025, and the stock price will rise. If the top-line shrinks, investors may lose faith.
Business career path for growth and success concept. Wooden block ladder with the message take it to the next level with stepping up arrows.

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

In my last note on Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS), written prior to the company's Q3 2024 earnings announcement, I provided a detailed overview of the company, formed in 2020 via the merger of generics drug giant Mylan, and Pfizer's (

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
12.91K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTRS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VTRS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VTRS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VTRS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News