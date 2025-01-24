In November 2024, I discussed the offer that Stonepeak Capital made for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) and concluded that the acquisition price was a fair one. Based on this assessment, I issued a sell
Air Transport Services Group Stock: It Is Really Time To Sell
Summary
- Stonepeak Capital's $3.1 billion acquisition offer for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. is fair, providing a 29.3% premium per share.
- The acquisition price of $22.50 per share is reasonable, but the 0.6% premium against 2024 earnings and 5% discount against 2025 earnings frustrated some shareholders.
- The go-shop period expired without another suitor, and the stock's performance lagged the S&P 500, validating my sell rating from November.
- With no better offers and minimal spread to close, selling ATSG stock now and redeploying funds elsewhere is the optimal strategy.
