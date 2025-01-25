Mastercard: Don't Miss Out On This Dividend Growth Machine

Kody's Dividends
9.7K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Just a few weeks ago, Mastercard upped its dividend for the 13th consecutive year.
  • Mastercard has the necessary catalysts to deliver mid-teens annual adjusted diluted EPS growth.
  • The payment processor's interest coverage ratio through the first nine months of 2024 clocked in at above 50.
  • Shares of Mastercard appear to be 2% undervalued.
  • The stock could be set up for 40% cumulative total returns by the end of 2027.

Happy woman shopping online at home

A woman shops online at home with a credit or debit card.

RgStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Albert Einstein is often attributed as describing compound interest as the eighth wonder of the world. Digging into his public statements and academic work, there's

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends
9.7K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a regular contributor to Sure Dividend, The Dividend Kings, and iREIT+Hoya Capital. I have been investing since September 2017 (age 20) and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MA, V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News