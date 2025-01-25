Albert Einstein is often attributed as describing compound interest as the eighth wonder of the world. Digging into his public statements and academic work, there's
Mastercard: Don't Miss Out On This Dividend Growth Machine
Summary
- Just a few weeks ago, Mastercard upped its dividend for the 13th consecutive year.
- Mastercard has the necessary catalysts to deliver mid-teens annual adjusted diluted EPS growth.
- The payment processor's interest coverage ratio through the first nine months of 2024 clocked in at above 50.
- Shares of Mastercard appear to be 2% undervalued.
- The stock could be set up for 40% cumulative total returns by the end of 2027.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MA, V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.