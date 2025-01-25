Tsakos Energy Navigation: Time To Switch From Preferreds To Common Shares

Summary

  • Tsakos Energy Navigation's robust financials make common shares attractive, with an EPS of $0.67 and potential for $0.17 quarterly EPS increase from reduced G&A expenses.
  • Preferred Series F shares offer a 7.55% yield to call, trading at a 6% premium, but I sold some to capitalize on the strong USD.
  • The common shares are appealing after a 45% price drop since Q2, despite the preferred shares still being a good buy for income investors.
  • I plan to retain some USD to build a position in Tsakos common shares, possibly combined with writing put options.
A tanker ship is underway at sea in the evening, view from the bridge wings

Antony Velikagathu

Introduction

I have been keeping an eye on Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) for several years now, and although my focus previously was on the preferred shares, I think this could be a good moment to switch from preferreds to common shares. I

