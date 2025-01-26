Plaza Retail REIT: An Appealing Yield From A Grocery-Anchored REIT

The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • The REIT's AFFO is robust, even after including sustaining capex, and the stock trades at a reasonable multiple of just under 11 times AFFO.
  • The distribution yield of 7.8% is well covered with a payout ratio of around 81%, allowing for retained earnings to fund development.
  • Despite a relatively high LTV ratio, the strong AFFO and manageable debt costs make Plaza Retail REIT a compelling option for income-focused investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »
Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy location. Shoppers Drug Mart is headquartered in Toronto and has pharmacies in 10 provinces.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

As interest rates on the financial markets remain high (and started to increase again), the share prices of REITs have been under pretty severe pressure. I believe this creates new investment opportunities, more specifically in Canada and the Eurozone where valuations have dropped

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.38K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PAZRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PAZRF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAZRF
--
PLZ.UN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News