GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) has the potential to be a major winner over the course of the next decade as the firm caters to multiple megatrends at play. GEV should realize strong tailwinds from the electrification supercycle through its expertise in
GE Vernova Has Major Megatrends Taking Place
Summary
- GE Vernova has the ability to realize significant growth and margin expansion, driven by strong power demand for lighting up data centers.
- Oracle & Softbank recently announced a $500b venture for developing large-scale data centers. Oracle had previously hinted at constructing multiple 200MW sites for OpenAI.
- GEV's long-term growth is supported by partnerships in developing small modular reactors, potentially accelerating the commencement towards the end of the decade.
- GEV's strategic focus includes expanding gas turbine production, enhancing grid solutions, and managing wind projects prudently, positioning it for long-term, durable growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GEV, XOM, ORCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.