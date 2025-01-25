Private Equity And Rates, Part II: Do Rates Really Matter For Private Equity?

Jan. 24, 2025 10:50 PM ETPEX, PSP, LBO
Neuberger Berman
3.06K Followers
(20min)

Summary

  • Following a long period of low interest rates, the Fed fought the post-pandemic inflation shock with one of the most rapid rate-hiking cycles in history.
  • The correlation between interest rates and the dispersion of performance among leading and lagging private equity funds is more consistent across both periods.
  • Our analysis suggests that private equity returns depend a lot more on the general economic backdrop than on interest rates alone.

Collage image of hands interacting with bar graph

We Are

By Ralph Eissler & Yiran Wang

Following a long period of low interest rates, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) fought the post-pandemic inflation shock with one of the most rapid rate-hiking cycles in history.

As that inflation begins

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.06K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEX--
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF
PSP--
Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF
LBO--
WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News