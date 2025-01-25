Writing about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in the summer of 2024, my main issue with this leading national bank franchise was the level of expectations that was already factored into the price. Since that article, BAC shares
Above-Average Growth And Quality At Bank of America, At A Reasonable Price (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Q4 results were mixed, with strong lending growth but weaker margins and higher operating costs than expected, leading to a miss in pre-provision profits.
- The macro environment is improving, and a stronger economy and less onerous regulation coupled with market share gains could set the stage for significant earnings acceleration.
- A significant consent order from the OCC poses unwelcome challenges, as does intense competition from other large banks in lending, deposit gathering, and services, but these challenges look manageable.
- Bank of America's recent underperformance makes its risk/reward profile more appealing, with potential for high single-digit to low double-digit returns and above-average quality.
