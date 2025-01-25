Credo: Risky Consumer Concentration And Expensive Valuations, Minimal Margin Of Safety

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.02K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • CRDO has benefited from the generative AI and data center boom, as observed in the impressive LTM revenue growth by +48.3% sequentially and adj EPS at +2,100% sequentially.
  • Despite the robust growth prospects and promising FQ3'25 guidance, its current valuation is extremely expensive, raising concerns about its capital appreciation prospects.
  • Given CRDO's over reliance on two major customers and potential data center capex slowdowns, we believe that the stock's current upward momentum may not be sustainable.
  • If anything, we have observed nearly doubled Stock-Based Compensations and intensified insider selling, as many probably unlock great gains at current levels.
  • We shall further discuss why it may not be wise to chase overpriced stocks over the cliff.

Fire alarm sounder

mgstudyo

CRDO's AI Monetization Comes With Overly Expensive Valuations & Over Reliance On Two Key Customers - Initiate Hold For Now

We previously covered Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), discussing

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.02K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, TSM, NVDA, GOOG, META, AMZN, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRDO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRDO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRDO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News