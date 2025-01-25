Prada (OTCPK:PRDSF) is one of the most renowned global luxury brands and is a leader in the luxury industry. The company operates multiple marquee brands, including Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, Car Shoe and Marchesi 1824. Having said that, the majority of the company's revenue is driven
Prada: Thriving In Turbulence With Miu Miu's Momentum, A Sustainable Stitch Or Fashion Fad?
Summary
- Prada has outperformed peers, delivering >35% return in a year, driven by strong brand equity and exceptional growth of Miu Miu.
- Despite economic challenges, Prada's revenue grew >15% in 2024, with Miu Miu retail sales surging over 100% in Q3.
- Miu Miu's youthful appeal drives growth, but the sustainability of this trend remains uncertain, impacting Prada's valuation.
- Prada is rated a Hold; future growth projections for Miu Miu are critical before considering investment.
