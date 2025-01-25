The FOMC Summary of Economic Projections for the Federal Funds Median Rate is that the rate will fall to 3.1% by the end of 2027. The Congressional Budget Office released The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2025 to 2035
Trending Funds With High Yield - SPHY Yielding 7.7%
Summary
- Stock prices are high and concentrated, which implies below-average long term returns, while high starting yields are favorable for bonds.
- The article recommends a balanced approach to investing in bonds, which may include a portion in high-yielding funds with a history of high risk-adjusted performance.
- Fourteen funds in High Yield, Loan Participation, and Investment Grade Lipper Categories are analyzed.
- When a bond in a ladder matures, I plan to buy SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF.
- SPHY has assets under management of $7.1B, an expense ratio of $0.05, and a forward yield of 7.7%.
