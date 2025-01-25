NeurAxis (NYSE:NRXS) is a neuromodulation medical technology company offering therapy based on its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation ("PENFS") technology. The company's device, IB-Stim, is the only FDA-cleared medical device for functional abdominal pain associated ("FAP") with
NeurAxis Has Crafted An Inflection Point
Summary
- NeurAxis, a neuromodulation tech company, offers IB-Stim, the only FDA-cleared device for treating IBS-related pain in children, promising revenue growth and profitability.
- The IB-Stim device, worn behind the ear, provides effective, minimally invasive treatment for pediatric IBS, with mild side effects and no need for follow-up.
- NeurAxis has seen significant developments, including expanded FDA clearance, increased insurance coverage, and a new reimbursement code, positioning it for substantial revenue growth in 2025.
- Despite positive advancements, market recognition lags; however, increased insurance adoption and endorsements are expected to drive significant revenue and stock price appreciation.
