LG Display (NYSE:LPL), a manufacturer of display panels, wrapped up 2024 with the release of the Q4 2024 report on January 22. LPL was able to make progress in some areas in what was a challenging year, but it
LG Display: Not Off To A Good Start In What Could Be A Difficult 2025
Summary
- LPL made gains in 2024, but it ended the year soft with a disappointing Q4, which may not bode well for 2025.
- Revenue increased in a seasonally strong Q4, but operating income still dropped because of weaker ASP compared to last year.
- The year 2025 is shaping up to be a tough one for a number of reasons, something LPL can do without due to the state of its finances.
- LPL keeps posting losses and there is reason to be skeptical of its ability to turn it around in 2025, which overshadows the few positives LPL possesses.
