Logan Ridge Finance: Disappointing Performance Warrants Huge Discount To NAV

The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group
(9min)

Summary

  • Logan Ridge Finance Corp.'s disappointing performance, with declines in top and bottom lines and net asset value, justifies its 26% discount to NAV.
  • Despite improved first-lien loan exposure and well-staggered debt maturities, LRFC's financial performance and declining interest rates pose significant headwinds.
  • Dividend coverage of 119% is solid, but due to overall disappointing results, I continue to rate Logan Ridge Finance Corporation a hold.
  • The banking crisis and tighter lending standards present potential tailwinds for BDCs, but not all BDCs, including LRFC, are performing equally well.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Disappointed football fan

Image Source

Introduction

As a BDC enthusiast it's been great to see BDCs perform well over the past 2 or 3 years and finally get some of the attention I feel like they longed deserve.

And the banking crisis



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
5.78K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LRFC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LRFC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LRFC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News