I gave a hold rating to McCormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) in October, with my key thesis being that despite the positive food-at-home dining trend, I was less optimistic about the headwinds from the Flavor Solutions
McCormick: Visible Neat-Term Headwinds Prevent Me From Upgrading To Buy
Summary
- Despite promising volume growth and a recovering gross margin, I maintain a hold rating on McCormick & Co. due to limited overall revenue growth and other headwinds.
- 4Q24 results showed net sales of $1.8 billion, driven by volume gains, but adjusted EPS declined due to higher tax rates and operating expenses.
- Geographic pressures in Asia Pacific and flat volumes in the Flavor Solutions segment remain significant headwinds, limiting near-term revenue upside.
- MKC's valuation is not attractive relative to peers; I need to see either stronger topline growth or a cheaper valuation to upgrade to a buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.