Ecolab: Becoming A Cleaner Picture

Jan. 25, 2025 6:53 AM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL) Stock
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Ecolab shares remain expensive despite solid earnings growth in 2024 and anticipated growth in 2025, trading at 35 times earnings with a modest 3% earnings yield.
  • The company has a strong long-term track record, but organic growth has been modest over the past decade.
  • Ecolab's strategic divestments and bolt-on acquisitions, like the sale of its surgical solutions business and purchase of Barclay Water Management, aim to optimize its portfolio.
  • I'm cautiously optimistic about Ecolab, awaiting a share price pullback or continued stagnation before considering an investment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Washing hands in kitchen sink.

Dougal Waters/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In the spring of last year, I believed that shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) were delivering on a better performance, yet they were still commanding premium valuations. Amidst a very sound performance in 2024, shares have gotten

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.57K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ECL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ECL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ECL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News