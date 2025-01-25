China's central bank moved on multiple fronts this week and last in an effort to shore up its currency, the yuan, which has languished near a 16-month low relative to the dollar. Authorities announced plans to park more U.S. dollars
China Seeks To Steady The Yuan As Trump Takes Office
Summary
- China’s central bank moved on multiple fronts this week and last in an effort to shore up its currency, the yuan, which has languished near a 16-month low relative to the dollar.
- The People’s Bank of China has been setting the yuan’s midpoint guidance at firmer levels than the market projects and has signaled its willingness to intervene further if needed.
- China’s balancing act underscores the broader challenge of stabilizing currency while fostering economic momentum.
