Sasol: Guidance And Agreements With International Corporations Indicate Significant Undervaluation
Summary
- Sasol Limited has resolved civil unrest in Mozambique, and 2025 financial results are expected to improve with no new asset write-downs anticipated.
- Long-term agreements with TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil, along with positive free cash flow, suggest SSL is undervalued despite commodity price risks.
- SSL's business model shows resilience with consistent net income growth, strategic partnerships, and significant capital expenditures indicating future production acceleration.
- Despite challenges like inflation and debt, SSL's strong fundamentals and potential for increased free cash flow make it an attractive investment opportunity.
