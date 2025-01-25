SDY: A Reliable Dividend Income Fund With Trade-Offs In Growth

Jan. 25, 2025 7:22 AM ETSPDR® S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)VIG, VDADX
Ploutos Investing
7.04K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • SDY focuses on dividend growth stocks with 20+ years of consecutive dividend increases, offering a 2.5% yield but has a high expense ratio of 0.35%.
  • The fund's high exposure to defensive sectors provides stability, but its significant allocation to mid-cap stocks introduces higher volatility during economic downturns.
  • Limited exposure to the technology sector constrains SDY's growth potential, making it less suitable for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.
  • Investors prioritizing dividend income and lower downside risk may consider SDY, but those seeking balanced growth should explore other options.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

Introduction

We last covered SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) back in March 2020. At that time, it was during the initial outbreak of COVID-19, and we noted many stocks in SDY’s portfolio were heavily undervalued. It has been nearly 5

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing
7.04K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SDY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News