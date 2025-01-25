What Moved Markets This Week

Wall Street on Friday closed out a strong week that saw the benchmark S&P 500 index (SP500) notch its first record closing high of the fledgling year.



The event of the week was no doubt U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He immediately signed a slew of decrees, many of them undoing or targeting actions taken by Joe Biden's previous administration. Notably, he refrained from immediately announcing tariffs on other countries, though he said Canada and Mexico could be targeted as soon as February.



He did reiterate his "make in America or face tariffs" message at the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, on Thursday, while also touching on topics such as oil prices, interest rates, Big Tech, and banking. Later, in a Fox News interview at the Oval Office, Trump said he'd "rather not" put tariffs on China.



Sentiment this week was also boosted by a strong start to the earnings season, including a blockbuster quarterly report from U.S. streaming giant Netflix (NFLX). Trump's announcement of the Stargate Project—a $500B, four-year initiative to build out artificial intelligence infrastructure—added to the bullishness.



The focus now turns to monetary policy, with the Federal Reserve's first interest rate decision of the year scheduled for next week.



For the week, the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) advanced +1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) also climbed +1.7%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) surged +2.2%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



