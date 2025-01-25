The Health Care sector was dragged down by its smaller components in 2024. It was the worst-performing area of the stock market last year, and an end-of-year plunge in shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) and UnitedHealth Group (
ARKG: Eyeing Favorable Macro 2025 Turns, Encouraging Momentum Trends
Summary
- I maintain a buy rating on ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) due to improving momentum, potential lower interest rates, and a favorable M&A environment in 2025.
- Despite a 20% decline in 2024, ARKG's technical chart shows bullish potential with key support at $21-$22 and resistance at $28.
- ARKG is a small, actively managed ETF focused on genomics, with high exposure to small-cap stocks and a diversified mix of value, blend, and growth.
- Seasonal trends suggest patience with ARKG, as the most bullish period is May through July, with a potential price target of $35.
