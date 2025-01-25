Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing 5%, as investors have worried about credit losses in New York area commercial real estate (
Valley National Bank: Q4 Actions Buoy Capital But Valuation Is Fair
Summary
- Valley National Bancorp shares have rebounded, driven by solid Q4 results and proactive measures to address credit losses in CRE.
- The company issued equity, raising $449 million, which increased financial flexibility and helped clean out its loan book.
- Despite credit concerns, Valley's strong capital position and efforts to diversify away from CRE provide a solid foundation.
- With a 4.5% dividend yield, shares are a hold, as upside is limited until more meaningful evidence of falling charge-offs emerges.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.