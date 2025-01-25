Optimism is capturing the markets again in early 2025 in the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration, but just because the markets are rallying doesn't mean investors should become any less cautious on the potential for a
Q2 Holdings: Justifying A Modest Premium With Major Profit Inflection
Summary
- Q2 Holdings, a vertical software provider for financial services, is a good buy ahead of the Q4 earnings season.
- The company's share price has doubled in the past year, and it offers a compelling AI copilot product for bankers, enhancing workflow and compliance.
- Q2 Holdings has a large market opportunity, with only 3% penetration of its $23 billion addressable market and significant cross-sell potential within its existing customer base.
- Importantly, the company is forecasting 300-400bps of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion through FY26, alongside mid-teens growth.
- The company is reasonably valued at ~7x forward revenue, trading in-line with software industry bellwethers like Salesforce.
