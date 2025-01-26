A fresh rally has overtaken the stock markets in early 2025, but historically high valuations mean that we shouldn’t get overly complacent. I remain focused on maintaining my exposure to growth stocks, but I am narrowing the field
Braze: Growth Rates Are Stabilizing, Which May Catalyze A Broader Rebound
Summary
- I recommend Braze as a buy due to its strong rebound potential, despite a 20% stock decline and challenging macroeconomic conditions affecting IT budgets.
- Braze's marketing intelligence platform centralizes data for targeted campaigns, with notable clients like The Gap, Peloton, and DraftKings, competing against Salesforce and Adobe.
- Despite decelerating revenue growth and a slipping net retention rate, Braze shows progress toward profitability with improved operating margins and stabilizing revenue deceleration.
- Trading at a discount compared to peers, Braze's 20%+ growth rates and 7x revenue multiple present an appealing investment opportunity amidst broader market recovery.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRZE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.