Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) stock price has dipped 24% from its 52-week high, tracking the broader REIT market lower in a selloff that has been in place in the four months since October. ALX last declared a quarterly cash dividend of
Alexander's: Bloomberg Lease Secured, Is The Dividend Safe
Summary
- Alexander's has dipped materially from its 52-week high following a spike in the US 10-year Treasury yield.
- The REIT generated fiscal 2024 third-quarter FFO of $2.84 per share, down from its year-ago comp.
- A $354.8 million cash and cash equivalents position helps to provide a buffer for the REIT, but 2025 debt maturities are heavy and will pose a challenge.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.