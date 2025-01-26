Reputations can outlast actual performance, and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is a case in point. While a lot of investors still regard USB as a top-tier bank, the company’s actual performance over the last five years (and since
U.S. Bancorp Needs To Do More To Build A Distinct Investment Thesis
Summary
- U.S. Bancorp has underperformed compared to peers like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, with lackluster results and weak share price performance under the current CEO.
- Q4'24 earnings performance was generally lackluster; USB barely beat sell-side expectations for earnings growth in a quarter where many peers did noticeably better and offered stronger '25 guidance.
- Improved execution and a stronger consumer environment could drive future growth, but skepticism remains about management's ability to deliver. USB needs to show meaningful leverage after a reinvestment cycle.
- There are opportunities for U.S. Bancorp to outperform my below-Street growth expectations, but I think there are better opportunities in banking.
