Dynacor: Shareholder Value Creation Enjoys Rising Gold And Increased Factory Capacity

Summary

  • Maintain a "Hold" rating for Dynacor Group Inc. due to robust gold production and rising gold prices, despite moderate risks in Peru.
  • Dynacor shares have returned +53.02% since the last Hold rating, driven by a 21.2% increase in gold prices, despite lower sales volumes.
  • Dynacor has a solid financial position with no significant debt, strong cash on hand, and a high Altman Z-score of 7.75, indicating low bankruptcy risk.

Shiny gold ingots stacked upon each other

LockieCurrie

A “Hold” Recommendation for Dynacor Group Inc.

This analysis confirms a “Hold” recommendation for shares of Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX:DNG:CA) (OTCPK:DNGDF), in line with the previous article.

Dynacor is a Montreal, Canada-based gold producer from the processing of ore

Alberto Abaterusso
1.75K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

