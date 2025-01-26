Hamilton Capital Partners is an Atlanta, Georgia-based wealth management firm with some interesting covered call ETFs. The one I'm investigating today is the Hamilton Canadian Financials YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF (TSX:HMAX:CA). As the name suggests, investors in this fund get exposure
HMAX:CA: Betting On Canadian Financials Successfully Surmounting A Tariff Threat
Summary
- Hamilton Canadian Financials YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF offers a 14% yield through dividends and covered calls on major Canadian financial stocks like RBC, Brookfield, and TD Bank.
- The ETF's covered call strategy, with a 50% coverage ratio and at-the-money options, provides stable monthly income, while minimizing risk during high volatility.
- Potential risks include U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports, which could impact the Canadian economy, but measured tariffs might mitigate severe economic disruption.
- Despite tariff threats, the ETF is a safe bet on Canada's financial sector, making it a worthy consideration for income-focused investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.