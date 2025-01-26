Why I'm Shorting Meta Platforms - These 3 Concerns Spook Me
Summary
- Meta's aggressive AI infrastructure investments risk shifting to a capital-heavy model, potentially reducing free cash flow yield and increasing financial risk.
- Changes in content moderation policies may provoke advertiser pushback, similar to challenges faced by X (formerly Twitter), potentially impacting ad revenue.
- Strengthening U.S. dollar poses significant FX headwinds, potentially shaving billions off Meta's top and bottom lines due to high international revenue exposure.
- Given these risks, I don't foresee Meta achieving a $2 trillion valuation in the near future, and I shift to a tactical bearish position.
