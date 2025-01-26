Palantir: Multiple Fresh Growth Drivers Make This A Buy

Hunting Alpha
5.47K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • 2025's outlook for AI applications software spending is positive, with a particular focus on curated data solutions that Palantir dominates.
  • Palantir can eventually benefit from the $500 billion investment in the Stargate Project as enterprises increase AI workload spends after the data centers get built.
  • A hiring spree in a key Palantir partner organization gives further confidence in an expanding ecosystem.
  • Valuation multiples are re-rating in light of the growth catalysts. And the stock seems undervalued, given its potential to become as big as Oracle or Microsoft.
  • The technicals are bullish, bouncing strongly off weekly support. A piece of a $22 billion US army contract is another opportunity up for grabs.

Allen & Co. Holds Its Annual Sun Valley Conference In Idaho

Hello stock broker? BTFD on Palantir!

Drew Angerer

Performance Assessment

Palantir's (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock did correct initially after my last 'Neutral/Hold' update on the company. However, over the last couple of weeks, it has sharply rebounded to resume the uptrend, which, I assume, is in response to

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
5.47K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News