The Week Ahead

Market participants better buckle up, for Wall Street is in store for an incredibly busy week.



Monetary policy is back in the spotlight, with the Federal Reserve's first interest rate decision of the year on Wednesday. Following three straight meetings to close out 2024 where the central bank delivered interest rate cuts, economic data since has recalibrated traders' expectations. The Fed is widely expected to take no action this time.



The earnings season turns into a deluge. Most notably, four of the Magnificent Seven companies are scheduled to report: Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (META) and Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday, followed by Apple (AAPL) on Thursday. Other major names that will be reporting include Boeing (BA), Starbucks (SBUX), IBM (IBM), Visa (V), Caterpillar (CAT), and Intel (INTC).



The economic calendar will be pretty packed as well. Investors will receive an update on U.S. gross domestic product growth, along with a reading on the Fed's favorite inflation gauge - the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, January 27 - AT&T (T), Brown & Brown (BRO), Nucor (NUE), W. R. Berkley (WRB), and Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, January 28 - Boeing (BA), SAP (SAP), RTX (RTX), Stryker (SYK), and Lockheed Martin (LMT). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 29 - Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Tesla (TSLA), ASML Holding (ASML), and T-Mobile US (TMUS). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, January 30 - Apple (AAPL), Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Blackstone (BX), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Friday, January 31 - Exxon Mobil (XOM), AbbVie (ABBV), Aon (AON), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Charter Communications (CHTR). See the full earnings calendar.