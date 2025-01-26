Admittedly, Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) may not be the first name that comes to mind regarding major players in the technology sector, but I see it emerging as an intriguing investment opportunity. While many will recognise the Norway based firm
Opera: A Compelling AI, Gaming Play
Summary
- Opera Limited is emerging as a compelling investment opportunity, expanding into AI, gaming, and digital advertising markets.
- The company offers unique, niche-focused browsers, including AI-integrated and gaming-centric options, setting it apart from mass-market competitors.
- Opera's digital advertising business, leveraging first-party data for AI-driven ad placements, shows high user engagement and revenue potential.
- Despite risks like geopolitical tensions and reliance on Google, Opera's strong financials and innovative strategies make me bullish on its future.
