- Banco Santander Brasil has shown a steady improvement in profitability, despite Brazil’s challenging macroeconomic conditions.
- The bank’s stock trades at 1x book value, offering potential upside given its improving profitability outlook.
- Profitability is expected to continue improving, with a target ROE of ~20% by 2025.
- Higher interest rates, delinquency levels, and FX headwinds remain risks to the bank’s performance and ADR price.
- While forward dividend yields are less attractive for now, projections for 2025-2026 show potential for higher yields, making it appealing for income-focused investors in the long run.
