EWM: Malaysia Is Sheltered From Broader EM Risks

Jan. 26, 2025 9:42 AM ETiShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)
Dylan Waller
834 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • ASEAN economies are expected to maintain steady growth despite global macro headwinds, with Malaysia poised to benefit from higher commodity prices and geopolitical shifts.
  • Historical trends show ASEAN countries gained from a China-centric trade war, with companies seeking lower-cost manufacturing sites shielded from tariffs.
  • Malaysia's economic outlook is positive, benefiting from higher commodity prices and potential geopolitical advantages if tariffs continue to target China.
  • The article suggests Malaysia could outperform in the coming years, particularly in 2025, due to favorable economic and geopolitical conditions.

City skyline - Kuala Lumpur panoramic view.

nazar_ab

Malaysia Poised to be a Bright Spot in Asia

ASEAN economies look like they are on track to maintain steady growth, at over 4% in 2025, despite some of the risks of tariffs and other global macro headwinds. While

This article was written by

Dylan Waller
834 Followers
I am interested in frontier/emerging stock markets and other international markets ( ie. Japan/Korea).  My articles will primarily focus on stocks I am monitoring now based on quality of management/emerging market exposure/valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EWM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EWM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News