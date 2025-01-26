Franklin Federal Intermediate-Term Tax-Free Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • The municipal bond market, as measured by the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index, recorded negative total returns for the fourth quarter of 2024 but fared better than US Treasuries.
  • Rating allocations boosted the fund’s relative returns during the fourth quarter, primarily driven by our overweight allocation to bonds with no external credit ratings.
  • The fund’s yield curve positioning detracted from relative performance during the period, largely due to our overweights to muni bonds with five as well as 20 or more years to maturity.

tax free concept

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns2,3,4 (%)

1 Mth

3 Mths

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

Since Inception

Inception Date

Advisor Class - With Sales Chargesa,b

-0.87

-0.51

2.66

-0.01

1.04

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

