ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG Portfolios Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The portfolios and the Russell 1000 Growth Index are coming off two years of historically robust performance.
  • Despite inklings of a market broadening sparked by Donald Trump’s election victory and further interest-rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the post-election rally proved short-lived.
  • Among the Magnificent Seven, we maintain active weights in Amazon and Meta Platforms.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

20 Year

Since Inception (10/31/2003)

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG Portfolios - Pure GROSS

3.47

27.07

27.07

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFLX--
Netflix, Inc.
TSLA--
Tesla, Inc.
UNH--
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
V--
Visa Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News