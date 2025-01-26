The California wildfires once again put the spotlight on environmental risks prevalent out west and among the region’s major utility companies. Power providers may not face comparable liabilities versus what was seen years ago, but it’s no
Portland General Electric: Bullish AI Data Center Demand Amid Environmental Risks
Summary
- I have a buy rating on Portland General Electric (POR) due to its attractive valuation and compelling forward yield just shy of 5%.
- Despite risks from natural disasters and congestion costs, POR's low 13.1x forward P/E ratio and potential for a bounce make it a 'buy the dip' opportunity.
- POR's Q3 results were strong, with GAAP EPS of $0.90 and revenue of $929 million, driven by industrial load growth and better wholesale power prices.
- Key risks include natural disasters, congestion costs, rate case uncertainties, and rising market interest rates, but the technical setup suggests a rally to $45.
