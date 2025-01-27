Global Medical REIT: Attractive Valuation Despite Refinancing Headwinds
Summary
- Global Medical REIT primarily invests in outpatient medical facilities, with the company's largest markets being Texas, Florida, and Ohio.
- The REIT should generate marginally higher AFFO in 2025 thanks to rent indexation, fading impact from the Steward Health Care bankruptcy, and portfolio growth.
- The company's debt is 81% fixed-rate at 3.18%, but low average maturity implies rising interest costs will weigh on AFFO growth in 2025-2026.
- The company's valuation remains attractive on an AFFO-multiple and enterprise-level basis.
- Key risks to consider include declining occupancy, low average debt maturity, and additional tenant bankruptcies in the future.
